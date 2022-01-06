Thursday, January 6, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022
More

    Married Russian sheriff’s deputy who emigrated to the US as a mail order bride, 49, is charged with abuse after she ‘duped ex Olympic speed skater, 68, dying from MAD COW DISEASE into romance and forced him to leave everything to her in his will’
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A married Russian booking deputy who emigrated to the US as a mail order bride has been accused of duping a former Olympic speed skater into romance and making her the beneficiary of his will, then neglecting him as he died of mad cow disease, Your Content has learned.

    Police have charged Idaho booking deputy Marina Billings over alleged exploitation and aggravated abuse of Olympic speed skater Boris Leikin.

    - Advertisement -

    A former colleague told DailyMail.com that Billings, 49, was a mail order bride who emigrated to the US from Siberia in 2007 to marry Robert Billings, 70.

    Leikin, 68, met Billings whom he did not know was married online and the pair started dating. She quickly moved into his Utah home.

    Neighbors claim Leikin, who died in July from made cow disease, became ill after Billings moved in. While he was sick she managed his care and finances.

    Leikin’s neighbors say she forced him to sign a will naming her his beneficiary and executor while he was incapacitated.

    - Advertisement -

    Police charged Billings and her husband, Robert, with fraud and aggravated abuse after Leikin’s death.

    Investigator’s found copies of his will, power of attorney, medical records and more in a secret room in the married couple’s basement,’according to Nation.IK.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.