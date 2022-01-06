A married Russian booking deputy who emigrated to the US as a mail order bride has been accused of duping a former Olympic speed skater into romance and making her the beneficiary of his will, then neglecting him as he died of mad cow disease, Your Content has learned.

Police have charged Idaho booking deputy Marina Billings over alleged exploitation and aggravated abuse of Olympic speed skater Boris Leikin.

A former colleague told DailyMail.com that Billings, 49, was a mail order bride who emigrated to the US from Siberia in 2007 to marry Robert Billings, 70.

Leikin, 68, met Billings whom he did not know was married online and the pair started dating. She quickly moved into his Utah home.

Neighbors claim Leikin, who died in July from made cow disease, became ill after Billings moved in. While he was sick she managed his care and finances.

Leikin’s neighbors say she forced him to sign a will naming her his beneficiary and executor while he was incapacitated.

Police charged Billings and her husband, Robert, with fraud and aggravated abuse after Leikin’s death.

Investigator’s found copies of his will, power of attorney, medical records and more in a secret room in the married couple’s basement,’according to Nation.IK.

