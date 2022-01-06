Melania’s ex-Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham claims there are 15 former Trump aides plotting how to STOP him from bringing ‘chaos and destruction’ by running in 2024

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday a group of former Trump Administration officials plan to meet next week to coordinate efforts to step her old boss from bringing ‘chaos and destruction’ to the country, Your Content has learned.

Grisham served as White House press secretary under Trump.

She wrote a tell all book ripping the former president.

She resigned her post with Melania Trump Jan. 6 2021.

Said she plans to meet with former Trump officials.

Predicted Trump would mock them as ‘losers and RINOs and haters’

She met Wednesday with House Jan. 6 committee.

She said Trump was watching ‘gleefully’ as events unfolded that day,‘according to CNN.

