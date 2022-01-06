Thursday, January 6, 2022
    NYC subway fare dodger, 28, who broke his neck and died when he tried to jump a turnstile at Queens station is pictured with his four year old son as his family pays tribute to ‘the kindest soul’
    The fare evader who died after breaking his neck while drunkenly trying to jump barriers at a Queens subway station is being remembered by his loved ones as a devoted father to his four year old son, Your Content has learned.

    Christopher De La Cruz, 28, died Saturday morning after jumping over a New York City subway turnstile at the Forest Hills 71st Avenue in Queens.

    The Medical Examiner determined the accidental death was caused by blunt impact injury of head and neck.

    The freak accident has left De La Cruz’s family in shock and struggling to cope with his sudden death.

    To honor his late brother, who he described as ‘the kindest soul’ Brian De La Cruz created a GoFundMe that has already raised over $15,000.

    Brian said all donations will go towards helping with funeral costs and creating a college funD for his four year old son, who Brian says was very close to his dad,‘according to The Examiner.

