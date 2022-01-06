Thursday, January 6, 2022
    Prosecutors want to seize Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s $1,400 COVID relief check to use as restitution for victims’ who he was ordered to pay $101m to
    The surviving Boston marathon bomber has been ordered by a judge to hand over a $1,400 COVID relief stimulus check he received in prison and give the cash to his victims, Your Content has learned.

    Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 28, was sentenced to death in 2015 for the Boston marathon bombings of April 2013, which killed three people and injured more than 260.

    Tsarnaev, currently being held at the Colorado ‘supermax’ prison, was among 1.5 million inmates to receive COVID stimulus checks.

    On Wednesday the acting U.S. attorney for Massachusetts asked Judge George O’Toole to order that Tsarnaev hand over the money in his account.

    Tsarnaev currently has $3,885.06 in his account, and has only paid $2,202.03 towards the $101 million he was ordered to pay as compensation to victims.

    O’Toole on Wednesday approved the request and demanded that Tsarnaev forfeit the cash in his account.

    Tsarnaev received money from multiple donors plus a federal $1,400 COVID relief check one of 1.5 million inmates to receive the cash,‘according to VIGOUR Times.

