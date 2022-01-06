Thursday, January 6, 2022
    Read the bombshell letter at the centre of Novak Djokovic drama warning he could face a problem at the border and it was sent a MONTH before he landed in Australia
    An explosive email sent by Australia’s federal health minister warned Tennis Australia that a previous Covid infection would not see players granted a vaccine exemption, an oversight believed to have locked Novak Djokovic in a bitter legal dispute, Your Content has learned.

    Health Minister Greg Hunt wrote to Tennis Australia on vaccination status.

    He said infection within six months would not mean a player is fully vaccinated.

    Mr Hunt advised Craig Tiley to follow ATAGI guidelines for competitors.

    Novak Djokovic is under police guard in hotel awaiting federal court decision.

    The world no.1 believed he was medically exempt because of previous infection.

    Rafael Nadal said Djokovic ‘should have known better’ and to get vaccinated,‘according to The Daily Advent.

