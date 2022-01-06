Sister of federal officer killed by extremist Boogaloo follower sues Meta for promoting ‘inflammatory and violent content’ and connecting extremists who plotted and murdered her brother

The sister of a federal officer slain in a drive-by shooting by followers of an extremist anti-government movement is suing Facebook’s parent company, claiming the social media giant promoted ‘inflammatory and violent content’ that contributed to his death, Your Content has learned.

Angela Jacobs Underwood’s brother, David Patrick Underwood, was killed by extremists outside an Oakland, California courthouse on May 29, 2020.

She says the men who killed him are members of the extremist Boogaloo group and used Facebook to express their violent views and plot their rampage.

Police charged two men in connection with the federal officer’s death, and Jacobs Underwood said they met for the first time on the day of the killing.

She’s now suing Facebook for promoting content she believes led to her brother’s murder,‘according to The California News Time.

