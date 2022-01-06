So much for NYC’s ‘tough on crime’ new mayor: Ex-cop Eric Adams backs Manhattan’s ‘progressive’ new DA, Alvin Bragg, who won’t seek prison for most crimes and will downgrade felony charges in armed robberies and drug dealing

Manhattan’s new district attorney has unveiled a sweeping new policy to only seek prison sentences for a handful of offenses, and downgrade or dismiss charges for many felony crimes and Mayor Eric Adams is on board with the plan, Your Content has learned.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg issued the sweeping policy memo on Monday.

Will only seek prison time for homicide and limited number of other charges.

Vows to downgrade many felonies including cases of armed robbery.

New DA also said he will refuse to prosecute many low-level offenses.

New Mayor Eric Adams, a former cop, said he supports Bragg’s policies.

‘I think he’s on Team Public Safety,’ Adams said of the progressive new DA,’according to Nation.IK.

