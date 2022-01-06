Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery is arrested a day after the seven year old’s father was arrested She is accused of falsely collecting $1,500 in food stamps for the little girl

The stepmother of missing seven year old Harmony Montgomery has been arrested on a welfare fraud charge for collecting $1,500 worth of food stamps in the child’s name for a year after her disappearance, Your Content has learned.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, charged with felony welfare fraud for collecting food stamps in the name of her missing stepdaughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Police say Kayla obtained $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony even though the girl was last seen in November 2019.

Kayla claimed she last saw Harmony, then aged 5, before her husband, Adam Montgomery, said he was driving the child back to her mother.

Crystal Sorey reported her daughter Harmony missing in November, saying she has not seen her in over two years.

Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of assault, interference with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

Affidavit says Montgomery punched the then 5 year old girl in the face, giving her a black eye,‘according to ABC5.

