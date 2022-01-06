Thursday, January 6, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022
More

    Teenager who turned in his gun toting father for taking part in Capitol riots brands him a ‘psycho’ and fears he’s become even more ‘radicalized’ in jail ‘I feel like I pushed him in a more extreme direction’
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A teenager who turned in his gun-toting father for taking part in the Capitol riots on January 6 last year has branded his dad a ‘psycho’ while voicing his fears that he is becoming even more ‘radicalized’ while awaiting his trial date in jail, Your Content has learned.

    Guy Reffitt, 48, from Wylie, Texas, stormed the U.S. Capitol building alongside other pro Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, while armed with a pistol.

    - Advertisement -

    Afterwards, he threatened his own wife and kids, telling them he would shoot them if they turned him to the authorities.

    However, he was later arrested after his son, Jackson, now 19, contacted the FBI, and he is preparing for his trial on February 28.

    His son recently spoke out about it, admitting that his decision to turn in his father has forced him to cut off all contact with his mom and two sisters.

    Jackson doesn’t regret what he did, however, after Guy wrote them a letter from jail, he became worried that his dad was getting more ‘radicalized’

    - Advertisement -

    In the letter, Guy said he had bonded with fellow rioters while behind bars, and made it clear that he still stood by the events that transpired on January 6,‘according to NewsWeek.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.