Terrifying moment Florida man strangles woman with SHOELACE in random attack at a Miami bus stop before she is saved by a Good Samaritan

A Florida man attempted to strangle a woman at a Miami bus stop with a shoelace in a horrific random attack near the airport, Your Content has learned.

Aaron Quinones, 27, has been charged with felony attempted murder after he allegedly tried to strangle an unidentified woman, 26, with a shoelace.

- Advertisement -

The attack happened on January 2 around 11am near the Miami International Airport.

It does not appear the pair knew each other and police are currently investigating Quinones.

Quinones attempted to strangle and punched the woman repeatedly in the face when she tried to get away.

A bystander saved her by pulling Quinones off of her. He also left the scene before the police arrived,’according to The SUN.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]