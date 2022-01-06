Tiger rips off female keeper’s hand and mauls two other workers after escaping from its unlocked enclosure at Tokyo safari park

An escaped tiger has bitten off a zoo keeper’s hand and attacked two others at a safari park near Tokyo, Your Content has learned.

The 10-year-old male Bengal tiger was found roaming Tokyo’s Nasu Safari Park.

Worker who lost hand, said to be in her 20s, was taken to hospital by helicopter.

A second woman received several bites to her body and a man injured his head.

The park was closed for the day and police are now investigating the incident,‘according to The SUN.

