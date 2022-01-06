Thursday, January 6, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022
    Tiger rips off female keeper’s hand and mauls two other workers after escaping from its unlocked enclosure at Tokyo safari park
    An escaped tiger has bitten off a zoo keeper’s hand and attacked two others at a safari park near Tokyo, Your Content has learned.

    The 10-year-old male Bengal tiger was found roaming Tokyo’s Nasu Safari Park.

    Worker who lost hand, said to be in her 20s, was taken to hospital by helicopter.

    A second woman received several bites to her body and a man injured his head.

    The park was closed for the day and police are now investigating the incident,‘according to The SUN.

