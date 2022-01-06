Tom T. Hall’s death at 85 is ruled a suicide by medical officials Country Music Hall of Fame member died at his Tennessee home last August

Tom T. Hall’s death at 85 last summer was ruled as a suicide by officials with the Williamson County Medical Examiner’s office, Your Content has learned.

The singer songwriter died August 20, 2021 at Franklin, Tennessee home.

The Williamson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the nature of his death.

Hall wrote the 1968 Jeannie C. Riley hit Harper Valley P.T.A.

Hall was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008,’according to NBC News.

