Thursday, January 6, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022
More

    Tom T. Hall’s death at 85 is ruled a suicide by medical officials Country Music Hall of Fame member died at his Tennessee home last August
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Tom T. Hall’s death at 85 last summer was ruled as a suicide by officials with the Williamson County Medical Examiner’s office, Your Content has learned.

    The singer songwriter died August 20, 2021 at Franklin, Tennessee home.

    - Advertisement -

    The Williamson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the nature of his death.

    Hall wrote the 1968 Jeannie C. Riley hit Harper Valley P.T.A.

    Hall was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008,’according to NBC News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.