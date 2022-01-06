Treasure hunters who believe they led FBI to huge cache of fabled Civil War era gold in Pennsylvania sue the agency for failing to reveal what they found in secret excavation four years ago

A father son duo of Pennsylvania treasure hunters have sued the FBI for failing to produce records chronicling a top-secret excavation the agency administered in the state nearly four years ago that may have yielded a $400million cache of Civil War era gold, Your Content has learned.

Fortune seekers Dennis and Kem Parada have filed suit against the DOJ over its failure to produce documents related to FBI’s search at remote woodland site.

The pair say they led agents to the site in March 2018 and were subsequently barred from participating in the ensuing search.

The Paradas who together comprise the lost treasure locate and recovery service Finders Keepers are not buying the agency’s claims.

According to the pair’s lawyer, the FBI has dragged its feet on the treasure hunters’ Freedom of Information Act request for records for proof of its findings.

‘There’s been a pattern of behavior by the FBI that’s been very troubling,’ public interest lawyer Anne Weismann said Wednesday of the case.

The suit asks that a federal judge to order the agency to immediately turn over records detailing the search,‘according to NBC10.

