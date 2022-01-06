Thursday, January 6, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022
More

    Treasure hunters who believe they led FBI to huge cache of fabled Civil War era gold in Pennsylvania sue the agency for failing to reveal what they found in secret excavation four years ago
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A father son duo of Pennsylvania treasure hunters have sued the FBI for failing to produce records chronicling a top-secret excavation the agency administered in the state nearly four years ago that may have yielded a $400million cache of Civil War era gold, Your Content has learned.

    Fortune seekers Dennis and Kem Parada have filed suit against the DOJ over its failure to produce documents related to FBI’s search at remote woodland site.

    - Advertisement -

    The pair say they led agents to the site in March 2018 and were subsequently barred from participating in the ensuing search.

    The Paradas who together comprise the lost treasure locate and recovery service Finders Keepers are not buying the agency’s claims.

    According to the pair’s lawyer, the FBI has dragged its feet on the treasure hunters’ Freedom of Information Act request for records for proof of its findings.

    ‘There’s been a pattern of behavior by the FBI that’s been very troubling,’ public interest lawyer Anne Weismann said Wednesday of the case.

    - Advertisement -

    The suit asks that a federal judge to order the agency to immediately turn over records detailing the search,‘according to NBC10.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.