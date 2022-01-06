Trump chats about ‘windmills killing birds’ and blames Biden for decrease in vaccine uptake but ignores Jan. 6 during interview on eve of anniversary

Former President Donald Trump yesterday chatted about ‘windmills killing birds’ and blamed Joe Biden for a decrease in vaccine uptake but ignored January 6 during an interview on the eve of the anniversary, Your Content has learned.

Former President Trump said wind turbines ‘kill birds’ and ‘decimate landscapes’

Blamed President Biden’s vaccine mandates for a decrease in people having jab.

He ignored the January 6 Capitol riot on the eve of the anniversary yesterday.

Trump made comments during an interview titled ‘The January 6th Distraction,‘according to The Daily Advent.

