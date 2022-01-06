Trump tears into Biden’s speech as ‘political theater and a distraction he has totally failed’ in three furious statements Claims Democrats only want to ‘stoke fears and divide America’

Donald Trump slammed his successor after President Biden tore into him, repeatedly referring to him as the ‘defeated former president, Your Content has learned.

Trump said that Biden ‘used my name today to try to further divide America’

- Advertisement -

‘Biden is working hard to try and deflect the incompetent job he is doing’

Trump went after the committee investigating Jan. 6, calling the group ‘totally partisan political hacks, whose judgment has long ago been made’

Biden blasted Trump for spreading a ‘web of lies’ and sitting idly by as his supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6.

Biden said Trump had a ‘bruised ego’ that wouldn’t allow him to admit that he lost,‘according to FOX4.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]