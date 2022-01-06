Thursday, January 6, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022
More

    Trump tears into Biden’s speech as ‘political theater and a distraction he has totally failed’ in three furious statements Claims Democrats only want to ‘stoke fears and divide America’
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Donald Trump slammed his successor after President Biden tore into him, repeatedly referring to him as the ‘defeated former president, Your Content has learned.

    Trump said that Biden ‘used my name today to try to further divide America’

    - Advertisement -

    ‘Biden is working hard to try and deflect the incompetent job he is doing’

    Trump went after the committee investigating Jan. 6, calling the group ‘totally partisan political hacks, whose judgment has long ago been made’

    Biden blasted Trump for spreading a ‘web of lies’ and sitting idly by as his supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6.

    Biden said Trump had a ‘bruised ego’ that wouldn’t allow him to admit that he lost,‘according to FOX4.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.