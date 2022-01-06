Uber rider stuck on 1-95 mega jam for nine hours was hit with $600 fare

An Uber rider who was stuck on the I-95 mega traffic jam for nine hours along with thousands of others was charged $600 by the company until he disputed $400 of additional costs, Your Content has learned.

Andrew Peters was returning from San Francisco when he got stuck on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia.

Hundreds of motorists were stranded in freezing temperatures along a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of I-95.

After a nine-hour trek, Peters got home Tuesday and paid a $200 bill. But then Peters said Uber added $400.

Uber said Peters would get his money back. ‘We have refunded Mr. Peters after this terrible ordeal and are so glad that he and his Uber driver got home safely,‘according to FOX5.

