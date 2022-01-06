Thursday, January 6, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022
More

    Uber rider stuck on 1-95 mega jam for nine hours was hit with $600 fare
    U

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An Uber rider who was stuck on the I-95 mega traffic jam for nine hours along with thousands of others was charged $600 by the company until he disputed $400 of additional costs, Your Content has learned.

    Andrew Peters was returning from San Francisco when he got stuck on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia.

    - Advertisement -

    Hundreds of motorists were stranded in freezing temperatures along a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of I-95.

    After a nine-hour trek, Peters got home Tuesday and paid a $200 bill. But then Peters said Uber added $400.

    Uber said Peters would get his money back. ‘We have refunded Mr. Peters after this terrible ordeal and are so glad that he and his Uber driver got home safely,‘according to FOX5.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.