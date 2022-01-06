Unvaccinated Arizona couple married for 44 years die of COVID in the same hospital just two days apart

Three Arizona siblings lost both their unvaccinated parents to COVID-19 within two days after both tested positive before Thanksgiving, Your Content has learned.

Bob and Sue Walter of Phoenix, Arizona, both tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before Thanksgiving.

The couple later succumbed to the virus, dying two days apart. Sue died on November 30, while Bob who was on a ventilator died on December 2.

Both of them were unvaccinated and now their children are advocating for others to get vaccinated to avoid the same fate.

Siblings Jonathan, 42, and twins Stephanie and Charissa, 40, will always remember their parents as soulmates,‘according to CBS13.

