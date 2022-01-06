Vaccinated and boosted Today anchor Hoda Kotb, 57, reveals she has tested positive for COVID but insists she is ‘feeling good’ as she misses a second day of the morning show

Today show anchor Hoda Kotb has tested positive for COVID and is isolating at home, it was revealed on Thursday, as the TV host was absent from the morning show for the second day in a row, Your Content has learned.

The mother of two was absent from the Today show on Wednesday and Thursday with her co-anchors revealing this morning that she has COVID-19.

Kotb filmed live in the studio on Tuesday is it not known whether any other staff on the NBC show have tested positive, however all other anchors are still on air.

The Today star took to Twitter to update her fans after the news of her positive test result was shared by her co-host Craig Melvin.

Kotb, who is currently isolating at home, said that she is ‘feeling good’, adding that she ‘can’t wait to see you all when she is in the clear’

The TV personality spent the holidays at home with adopted daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, fiance Joel Schiffman, mom Sameha, and sister Hala.

It is not known whether any of her family members have tested positive.

On Monday, the US recorded a record one million new COVID cases, however on Tuesday the number had fallen to 869,187,‘according to NewsBreak.

