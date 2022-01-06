Virginia and DC are set to be hit by ANOTHER snow storm two days after Frida sparked travel chaos with eight inches of snow but forecasters say this one will only bring up to three inches, which should melt quicker

Washington DC and Virginia are both set to be hit by another snow storm, just days after Frida brought eight inches of snow and travel chaos to the area, Your Content has learned.

Another snow storm is expected in D.C. and neighboring state Virginia in the late hours of Thursday night, into early Friday morning.

The area was previously hit by winter storm Frida on Monday, which left the U.S. capital under eight inches of snow.

Snow is expected to drop after 8p.m. Thursday and melt by sunrise hours on Friday, leaving generally one to three inches across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The Crescent 20 departed from New Orleans on Sunday at 10 a.m. EST and got stuck in Virginia for more than 40 hours on Monday, delaying the trip by 63 hours before arriving in NYC at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The delay was caused by downed trees due to snowstorm Frida, with little room for help or communication due to COVID staff shortages.

Passengers said Amtrak ‘dropped the ball’ as they were left with blocked toilets, no food and little to no answers as they waited, sometimes in the cold.

The train reached Washington D.C. Tuesday night and arrived in NYC on Wednesday after midnight.

It came as hundreds of motorists experienced their own grueling delay of more than 27 hours along the Interstate 95 through Virginia,’according to The Washington Post.

