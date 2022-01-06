Thursday, January 6, 2022
    White motorist, 51, is charged with murder for shooting dead black motorcyclist and military veteran as he argued with his son
    A white North Carolina motorist has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting dead a black motorcyclist in a road rage attack, Your Content has learned.

    White North Carolina resident Roger Dale Nobles Sr, 51, shot dead black motorcyclist Stephen Addison, 32, from his driver’s seat on Monday.

    The shooter’s son, Roger Nobles Jr., was arguing with Addison outside the car when his father fired the shot analysts said he knew his father would shoot.

    Nobles Sr. was charged with first degree murder, and prosecutors are considering charging him with a hate crime.

    The shooter’s neighbor, Shahara Chance, said Nobles Sr. had called her the N-word and ‘shot his gun in the air’ telling her to turn her music down.

    Nobles Jr. didn’t flinch after the shot was fired, and made sure to give his father a clear line of fire as he argued with the motorcyclist.

    Nobles Jr. was taken into police custody, but wasn’t charged with a crime.

    Addison, a father-of-three and army veteran, was a ‘great, loving soul’ and that,‘according to WRAL.com.

