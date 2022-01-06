Will rogue juror set Ghislaine Maxwell free? Conviction is in chaos as juror who admitted he was a sex abuse victim has lawyered up and defense demands mistrial

The rogue juror whose admission that he was a victim of sexual abuse has thrown the Ghislaine Maxwell conviction into chaos and has lawyered up over the disastrous fall out of his revelations, Your Content has learned.

Scotty David was No. 50 on the jury that convicted Maxwell of sex trafficking.

- Advertisement -

Following the trial, he revealed that he has a history of being sexually abused that he shared with other jury members and told that a second juror did likewise.

State attorney’s office called for an inquiry but Maxwell’s defense team has called for a new trial.

David rejected prosecutors’ offer to appoint counsel for him and has hired his own lawyer, Todd Spodek.

In an interview with DailyMail.com on Tuesday David was asked if he had revealed his own experience of sexual abuse on the juror questionnaire.

- Advertisement -

He said: ‘No they don’t ask your sexual abuse history. They didn’t ask it in the questionnaire’ but question 48 of the document does ask if you are a victim.

In another interview David said that he, ‘flew through’ the juror questionnaire.

An expert has since said David’s interviews were ‘an absolute disaster’ and there is a very real possibility that Maxwell’s conviction could be tossed,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]