Wounded partner of slain Illinois cop Marlene Rittmanic is still fighting for his life after being gunned down by career criminal who chased them through a motel and executed her in cold blood over a call about his barking dogs

The wounded partner of slain Illinois police officer Marlene Rittmanic is still fighting for his life in the hospital and is ‘far from out of the woods’, according to his family, Your Content has learned.

Tyler Bailey was shot in the head on December 30 while responding to a call at the Comfort Inn.

He was with Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, who was also shot and who died.

The pair were gunned down by Darius Sullivan and his girlfriend Xandria Harris.

They were responding to a call about the couple’s dogs which were left in the motel parking lot in a car and were barking.

Bailey survived being shot and is in the hospital but his family said on Wednesday that he remains ‘far from being out of the woods’

Rittmanic’s funeral will take place in Boubonnais, Illinois, on Friday,‘according to The Daily Mail.

