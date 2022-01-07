American Medical Association slams CDC for ‘mixed messaging’ on new isolation guidelines and says five day rule ‘puts patients lives at risk’ and could ‘overwhelm’ healthcare system

The American Medical Association has issued a stinging rebuke to CDC for halving the isolation time for people who catch COVID from ten days to five, Your Content has learned.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on December 27 changed its guidance on isolation for people who have tested positive for COVID.

Previously people had to quarantine for 10 days; after the guidelines changed, that was reduced to five days.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, CDC chief, appeared to be reacting to pressure from industries facing staffing shorages, as she noted the societal impact of COVID.

Walensky stated that COVID now ‘has the potential to impact all facets of our society’ and the update was so people could ‘safely continue their daily lives’

On Wednesday the American Medical Association said that the new CDC rules were ‘confusing’ and unsafe.

They said a negative test should be required for ending isolation after a person tests positive for COVID-19,‘according to FORBES.

