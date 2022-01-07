Friday, January 7, 2022
Friday, January 7, 2022
More

    American Medical Association slams CDC for ‘mixed messaging’ on new isolation guidelines and says five day rule ‘puts patients lives at risk’ and could ‘overwhelm’ healthcare system
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The American Medical Association has issued a stinging rebuke to CDC for halving the isolation time for people who catch COVID from ten days to five, Your Content has learned.

    The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on December 27 changed its guidance on isolation for people who have tested positive for COVID.

    - Advertisement -

    Previously people had to quarantine for 10 days; after the guidelines changed, that was reduced to five days.

    Dr Rochelle Walensky, CDC chief, appeared to be reacting to pressure from industries facing staffing shorages, as she noted the societal impact of COVID.

    Walensky stated that COVID now ‘has the potential to impact all facets of our society’ and the update was so people could ‘safely continue their daily lives’

    On Wednesday the American Medical Association said that the new CDC rules were ‘confusing’ and unsafe.

    - Advertisement -

    They said a negative test should be required for ending isolation after a person tests positive for COVID-19,‘according to FORBES.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.