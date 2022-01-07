Friday, January 7, 2022
    Ashli Babbitt’s mother stands alongside Marjorie Taylor Green outside Capitol and defends the rioter for ‘serving America all her life’ Demands Nancy Pelosi release surveillance footage of her death
    The mother of slain Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt has called for the release of surveillance footage of her police shooting death on the one year anniversary of the killing, Your Content has learned.

    Ashli Babbitt’s mother Micki Witthoeft protested at the Capitol on Thursday.

    Babbitt, 36, was shot dead by Capitol cop Michael Byrd during January 6 riot.

    Witthoeft slammed the Capitol police and demanded release of surveillance film.

    The mother appeared alongside right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

    To some Babbitt is a patriotic martyr, to others a conspiracy addled extremist,‘according to The Daily Advent.

