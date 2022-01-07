Friday, January 7, 2022
    Bomb cyclone threatens NYC as six inches of snow causes travel chaos: US is gripped by TWO winter storms on east and west coasts with 100 million under weather alert and 2,200 flights cancelled
    By Your Content Staff
    A ‘bomb cyclone’ is threatening New York City as six inches of snow caused travel chaos in the Big Apple on Friday morning, Your Content has learned.

    Winter storm will continue today, blanketing New Yorkers with six inches of snow.

    Meteorologists are warning of a ‘nightmare’ commute in the extreme conditions.

    National Weather Service placed 100 million Americans under weather alerts,‘according to NBC News.

