Connecticut high school hockey player who died when his neck was cut by a fellow player’s skate after a fall during game

A Connecticut high school hockey player has died after having his throat cut by a fellow player’s skate in a tragic accident during a game between their two private schools on Thursday night, Your Content has learned.

Teddy Balkind was playing for St. Luke ‘s, a private school in New Canaan, Connecticut, on Thursday night.

- Advertisement -

He fell to the ground and another player smashed into him once he was down.

That player’s ice skate somehow sliced Teddy’s neck and accidentally killed him.

The head of the school that Teddy attended said ‘we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident,‘according to USMail.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]