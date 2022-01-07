Cops attend solemn visitation for slain Illinois cop Marlene Rittmanic who was gunned down with her own weapon by ‘career criminal’ as she begged for her life

Cops have gathered for the visitation of a murdered Illinois police officer, who is said to have been gunned down by career criminal while responding to a call about killer’s barking dogs, Your Content has learned.

First responders and former military personnel paraded into fallen Illinois cop Marlene Rittmanic’s funeral visitation on Thursday. Her funeral will take place on Friday at 10am.

- Advertisement -

Rittmanic died after responding to a call about barking dogs with her partner Tyler Bailey on December 30.

She was killed by criminal career Darrius Sullivan, 25 whose rap sheet began in 2014 who shot her several times in the hallway while she begged for her life.

Sullivan also shot Bailey in the head, who is now recovering in the hospital following the ordeal,‘according to ABC7.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]