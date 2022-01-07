Friday, January 7, 2022
    Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard finally gets bail hearing in Canada for sexual assault charges following weeks of adjournments 80 year old faces extradition to US for preying on dozens of women and underage girls
    A bail hearing for Canadian fashion designer and accused sex trafficker Peter Nygard began Thursday in Toronto and is expected to continue Friday following weeks of delays, Your Content has learned.

    Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard, 80, participated in a court hearing Thursday via a video news feed that will determine whether he makes bail.

    He’s been locked up since December 2020 and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and other crimes involving dozens of women.

    His bail hearing was previously delayed twice for unknown reasons.

    Nygard’s life of luxury began to crumble after dozens of women came forward accusing him of using his business to lure them for his own sexual gratification,‘according to The Daily Advent.

