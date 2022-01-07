Friday, January 7, 2022
    Female Capitol rioter, 22, filmed brandishing broken sign from Nancy Pelosi’s office is charged with killing young mom, 32, ‘after drunkenly driving her car down wrong side of freeway’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A Capitol rioter filmed brandishing Nancy Pelosi’s office sign has been charged with driving drunkenly down the wrong side of a freeway and killing a 32 year-old mom of two, Your Content has learned.

    Emily Hernandez, 22, was arrested after allegedly crashing into Victoria Wilson, 32, on Wednesday night while driving drunk and the wrong way of I-44 in MO.

    Hernandez was involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol last year and was charged with five misdemeanors after participating in a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally.

    She turned herself in to the FBI weeks later, but prosecutors did not recommend her jail time until the federal trial would be over.

    Wilson, a mother-of-two, leaves behind her husband and two boys, 10, and 15.

    Her husband, Ryan, who was driving at the time of the fatal incident, was taken to hospital for his injuries.

    Hernandez faces possible charges of driving while intoxicated resulting in death, and driving while intoxicated resulting in injury,‘according to The Daily Advent.

