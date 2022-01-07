Five Americans died of RABIES last year the highest number in a decade 80 year old man refused life saving shots over vaccine fears

Five Americans died of rabies in 2021 the largest number in 10 years and health officials said three refused a series of shots that could have saved their lives, Your Content has learned.

The number of deaths is the largest recorded in ten years officials said Thursday some didn’t realize they had been infected or refused life saving shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with bats.

One of those that died had a fear of vaccines and had refused a rabies shot.

CDC officials said that the deaths were tragic and all could have been prevented.

The amount of deaths, statistically, is surprising: Previously, the US had seen only three deaths from the debilitating virus in the past four years.

The report revealed sufferers experienced crippling symptoms including ‘altered mental status, paralysis, seizure like activity, and autonomic instability,‘according to NBC News.

