Former NFL star Clinton Portis, 40, is sentenced to six months in prison and six months of home confinement after admitting he received $100,000 in $3.9million healthcare fraud scheme

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis will spend six months in federal prison and another six in home confinement for his role in a healthcare scheme.

Portis pled guilty to fraud in September, admitting that he received almost $100,000 by filing false medical claims for equipment that was never provided.

The Justice Department filed charges in December 2019 accusing Portis and nine other retired players of filing $3.9 million in false claims.

The health plan paid out more than $3.4 million on those claims in 2017 and 2018,‘according to Nokia News.

