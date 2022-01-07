Friday, January 7, 2022
Friday, January 7, 2022
More

    Friends of ultra-healthy world-class powerlifter, 23, who was fully vaccinated with NO underlying health conditions beg Australians to take Covid seriously after his death as woman dies just a DAY after testing positive
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Devastated friends and family of a healthy 23 year old who died this week after being hospitalised for Covid-19 have pleaded with the public to take the virus seriously, Your Content has learned.

    Healthy James Kondilios, 23, died on Monday after testing positive to Covid-19.

    - Advertisement -

    Mr Kondilos, a champion powerlifter, had no underlying health conditions.

    Friends issued heart breaking tributes, begging people to take Covid seriously.

    His death comes after an Adelaide mum died one day after testing positive,‘according to VIGOUR Times.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.