Friends of ultra-healthy world-class powerlifter, 23, who was fully vaccinated with NO underlying health conditions beg Australians to take Covid seriously after his death as woman dies just a DAY after testing positive

Devastated friends and family of a healthy 23 year old who died this week after being hospitalised for Covid-19 have pleaded with the public to take the virus seriously, Your Content has learned.

Healthy James Kondilios, 23, died on Monday after testing positive to Covid-19.

Mr Kondilos, a champion powerlifter, had no underlying health conditions.

Friends issued heart breaking tributes, begging people to take Covid seriously.

His death comes after an Adelaide mum died one day after testing positive,‘according to VIGOUR Times.

