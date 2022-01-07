Golden Globes will be ‘a private event’ and will NOT be live streamed with winners announced on the awards show website and social media after stars called for a boycott over awards’ ‘lack of diversity’

The 2022 Golden Globes will not be streamed, and instead be a completely private affair, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday, Your Content has learned.

The year’s winners will be announced during the 90 minute ceremony on the Golden Globes website and winners will also be posted on Twitter.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards will not be televised for the first time since the 2008 writers strike and there will be no celebrity guests, audience or red carpet.

The HFPA a body comprised of 87 journalists who vote on the Golden Globe Awards has come under fire for having no black members.

Stars such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo called for a boycott of the awards, while Tom Cruise protested by returning all three of his Golden Globes.

The 2022 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 9,‘according to The SUN.

