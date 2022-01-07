Friday, January 7, 2022
Friday, January 7, 2022
More

    Golden Globes will be ‘a private event’ and will NOT be live streamed with winners announced on the awards show website and social media after stars called for a boycott over awards’ ‘lack of diversity’
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The 2022 Golden Globes will not be streamed, and instead be a completely private affair, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday, Your Content has learned.

    The year’s winners will be announced during the 90 minute ceremony on the Golden Globes website and winners will also be posted on Twitter.

    - Advertisement -

    The 79th Golden Globe Awards will not be televised for the first time since the 2008 writers strike and there will be no celebrity guests, audience or red carpet.

    The HFPA a body comprised of 87 journalists who vote on the Golden Globe Awards has come under fire for having no black members.

    Stars such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo called for a boycott of the awards, while Tom Cruise protested by returning all three of his Golden Globes.

    The 2022 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 9,‘according to The SUN.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.