Friday, January 7, 2022
    Harmony Montgomery’s deadbeat junkie dad was awarded custody of his now missing daughter despite serving 18 months in prison for shooting a man in the face months before her birth
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Harmony Montgomery’s junkie dad was awarded custody of the missing little girl despite shooting a man in the face just months before her birth, Your Content has learned.

    Adam Montgomery was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to charges including armed robbery, armed assault to murder in 2014.

    Documents obtained reveal Montgomery shot drug dealer Robert Jacobs in the chin months before his daughter Harmony was born.

    According to a January 2014 police report, the ‘bullet traveled up the left side of [Jacobs’s] face and exited out his left temple’

    Harmony was supposed to be in the custody of deadbeat dad Adam Montgomery, 31, who was found homeless and living in a car this week.

    Cops in Manchester have spent the past few weeks searching desperately for the little girl after learning she has not been seen since 2019.

    Montgomery was arrested on a felony assault charge amid claims he once gave the girl a black eye but so far he has not been charged over her disappearance,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    according to The Daily Advent.

