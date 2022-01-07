‘He was unarmed’ Wife of Texas father, 24, who was shot dead carrying his six-year-old daughter’s birthday cake during dispute with driver in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot says she has ‘no idea’ why he was killed

The distraught wife of a Texas father, 24, who was gunned down in the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese on Friday, says she has ‘no idea’ why, Your Content has learned.

Calogero Dueñes, 24, had just arrived at Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas with his family to celebrate his 6 year old daughter’s birthday.

Surveillance video shows the shooter driving the wrong way in the parking lot, nearly hitting Dueñes.

An argument erupted and Dueñes was fatally shot as the shooter sped off.

The family has set up a gofundme account to help with funeral expenses,‘according to FOX17.

