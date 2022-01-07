High school teacher is fired after he was filmed fighting student, 16, in the hallway after telling him he was ‘just another black boy who got shot’

A white Kentucky high school teacher who was filmed fighting a black student has been fired after an investigation found he ‘escalated the situation’ by telling the teenager, who is a gunshot victim, he was ‘just another black boy who got shot, Your Content has learned.

William Bennett was fired months after a video showed him fighting a student and grabbing his hair.

Bennett admitted to saying something to the student ‘about being shot,’ which ‘provoked’ the student.

It happened at Moore High School in Louisville, Kentucky on August 24 , 2021.

The student’s mother is suing the teacher for physical and emotional stress and humiliation.

Bennett has a history of misconduct in at least four other school districts.

In one, he was fired after breaking into his girlfriend’s home to see if she was cheating on him in 2001.

At another district, Bennett called a noisy class ‘a bunch of monkeys’ and shook a student’s desk so hard he fell off it.

The teacher did not disclose any previous misconduct in his 2019 application to Jefferson County schools, where the latest incident happened,‘according to The New York Post.

