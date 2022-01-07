Friday, January 7, 2022
Friday, January 7, 2022
More

    High school teacher is fired after he was filmed fighting student, 16, in the hallway after telling him he was ‘just another black boy who got shot’
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A white Kentucky high school teacher who was filmed fighting a black student has been fired after an investigation found he ‘escalated the situation’ by telling the teenager, who is a gunshot victim, he was ‘just another black boy who got shot, Your Content has learned.

    William Bennett was fired months after a video showed him fighting a student and grabbing his hair.

    - Advertisement -

    Bennett admitted to saying something to the student ‘about being shot,’ which ‘provoked’ the student.

    It happened at Moore High School in Louisville, Kentucky on August 24 , 2021.

    The student’s mother is suing the teacher for physical and emotional stress and humiliation.

    Bennett has a history of misconduct in at least four other school districts.

    - Advertisement -

    In one, he was fired after breaking into his girlfriend’s home to see if she was cheating on him in 2001.

    At another district, Bennett called a noisy class ‘a bunch of monkeys’ and shook a student’s desk so hard he fell off it.

    The teacher did not disclose any previous misconduct in his 2019 application to Jefferson County schools, where the latest incident happened,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.