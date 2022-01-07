Friday, January 7, 2022
    Houston police launches probe into why it took FOUR HOURS for cops to respond to shooting which seriously injured George Floyd’s four year old grand-niece
    Houston police are investigating why it took four hours for cops to respond to a shooting with seriously injured George Floyd’s four year old grand niece, Your Content has learned.

    Arianna Delane was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom next to her grandmother at about 3am on Saturday when someone fired several shots into their apartment.

    She is the grandniece of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis in May 2020 when a police officer pressed his knee onto his neck.

    LaTonya Floyd said when police and paramedics didn’t immediately arrive after the family called 911, they drove Arianna to the hospital.

    ‘We didn’t wait The baby had to get to the hospital. If we didn’t get her there when she did, she would have died. The doctor said that,‘according to ABC13.

