    ‘It’s a Romeo and Juliet story’ Heartbroken grandmother of sheriff’s deputy who killed herself days after her cop boyfriend took his own life says the couple are now ‘together forever’ as their orphaned six week old son is cared for by his uncle
    The relative of a sheriff’s deputy who killed herself days after her boyfriend committed suicide leaving their six week old baby son orphaned likened the double tragedy to a ‘Romeo and Juliet’-type story and says the couple is now ‘together forever, Your Content has learned.

    St Lucie County Sheriff’s deputies Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco died as a result of suicide just days apart.

    Pacheco’s grandma shared heartbreaking social media posts following their deaths, saying the couple is now ‘together forever’

    The couple leaves behind a one-month-old baby boy.

    Loved ones reeling from the loss are expressing shock at the new parents’ suicides, saying they were as happy as ever after welcoming their new baby.

    Osteen, a retired Marine, attempted to take his life on New Year’s Eve and was taken off life support two days later.

    Pacheco, who welcomed couple’s son Jayce in November, took her own life after Osteen’s death,‘according to The Daily Mail.

