A man accused of murdering a five-year-old girl after bribing her mother to have sex with the infant in Alabama is now being probed over the 2005 murder of his one month old daughter on an Alaskan air base, Your Content has learned.

Police in Alaska, announced that it reopened the investigation into the death of one month old Naudia Treniece Williams in 2005.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, Naudia’s father, has also been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of five year old Kamarie Holland.

Police said she died by asphyxiation and showed signs of sexual assault.

They are not ruling out more charges against Williams.

Kamarie was kidnapped from her mother’s home in Columbus, Georgia, on Monday morning December 13.

She was found dead later that night near William’s abandoned house in Phenix City, Alabama.

Kamarie’s mother, Kristin Siple, knew Williams, but law enforcement has not specified to what degree due to a gag order issued by a judge.

Siple said she picked up Kamarie to spend the weekend with her. Kamarie lived in Phenix City with her father, Corey Holland, who had custody over her.

Williams had been charged with child abuse crimes in the past but was never convicted.

He was a suspect in the murder of a one year old boy in Alabama and was accused of lowering a three year old boy into a bowl of boiling water in 2009,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

—