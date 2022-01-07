Nancy Pelosi has Lin-Manuel Miranda introduce the cast of Hamilton to sing ‘Dear Theodosia’ in remembrance before a discussion with historians to mark the January 6 anniversary

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast members from Hamilton sing Dear Theodosia ahead of an event with historians marking the one-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol attack Thursday afternoon, Your Content has learned.

‘We are privileged to have a contribution from one of the great creative talents of our time, Lin-Manuel Miranda,’ Pelosi said.

She added, ‘May his beautiful words be an inspiration to us,’ before Miranda made brief remarks and the cast performed the tune over Zoom.

In the play, the song is sang by Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton, about their respective children.

Burr, while he was serving as vice president, famously killed Hamilton in a duel,‘according to Deadline.

