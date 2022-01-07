‘Onwards and upwards’Fergie brushes off Prince Andrew sex assault scandal as she, Beatrice and Eugenie return to UK from Verbier ski trip as it emerges the Duke’s accuser Virginia Giuffre is ‘UNLIKELY to agree to a pay off’ to settle lawsuit

The Duchess of York today declared it was ‘onwards and upwards’ as arrived back in Britain from the Alps with her children and grandchildren while her ex-husband waits to hear if a New York judge will throw out the sex abuse claim against him, Your Content has learned.

Andrew said to be attempting to speed up chalet sale because the Queen will reportedly not cover legal bills.

Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson bought the luxurious Verbier chalet in 2014 for £16.6million.

Duke is needing to find the funds to pay his team of US lawyers as they battle claims made by Virginia Roberts.

Source claimed that there is ‘no doubt’ that the Queen will not help Andrew to settle the case.

Ms Roberts, who now uses her married name of Giuffre, claims that the prince had sex with her three times.

It emerged this week that Prince Andrew could try to settle out of court with Ms Giuffre to avoid possible trial,‘according to The Daily Mail.

