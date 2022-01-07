Friday, January 7, 2022
Friday, January 7, 2022
More

    Pro Trump election audit firm Cyber Ninjas announces it is SHUTTING DOWN and firing all its staff after being threatened with $50,000 a day fine for refusing to hand over details of its Arizona 2020 recount
    P

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A pro-Trump firm that carried out an audit of 2020 Presidential Election ballots in Arizona is shutting down after threats of fines over its allegedly error strewn recount, Your Content has learned.

    The Florida based company, which was launched in 2013, has fired all of its employees.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘Cyber Ninjas is shutting down. All employees have been let go,’ Rod Thomson, the company’s representative, said Thursday.

    According to LinkedIn, the firm employs fewer than 12 people.

    Maricopa County Judge John Hannah said he would levy a $50,000 fine for each day they refused to hand over documents relating to the audit.

    The report from election officials in Maricopa includes a record of nearly 80 misleading or false claims made by Cyber Ninjas in their audit,‘according to The HILL.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.