Pro Trump election audit firm Cyber Ninjas announces it is SHUTTING DOWN and firing all its staff after being threatened with $50,000 a day fine for refusing to hand over details of its Arizona 2020 recount

A pro-Trump firm that carried out an audit of 2020 Presidential Election ballots in Arizona is shutting down after threats of fines over its allegedly error strewn recount, Your Content has learned.

The Florida based company, which was launched in 2013, has fired all of its employees.

‘Cyber Ninjas is shutting down. All employees have been let go,’ Rod Thomson, the company’s representative, said Thursday.

According to LinkedIn, the firm employs fewer than 12 people.

Maricopa County Judge John Hannah said he would levy a $50,000 fine for each day they refused to hand over documents relating to the audit.

The report from election officials in Maricopa includes a record of nearly 80 misleading or false claims made by Cyber Ninjas in their audit,‘according to The HILL.

