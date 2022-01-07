Friday, January 7, 2022
    Reps. Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson refuse to rule out that the January 6 Committee will conclude Donald Trump committed a crime
    The January 6 investigating committee say they have not ruled out concluding that Donald Trump committed a crime, Your Content has learned.

    The select committee chairs said they are probing Trump’s action on Jan 6.

    Liz Cheney said it was at least a ‘dereliction of duty’ but could constitute a crime.

    They will hold public hearings before releasing report and recommending laws,‘according to CNN.

