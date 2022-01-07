Seven of eight children killed in horrific Philadelphia house fire which also claimed lives of four adults: Investigators probe whether Christmas tree caught alight and why NONE of the smoke detectors went off

Seven of the eight children killed in the horrific Philadelphia house fire have been pictured as investigators continue to probe whether a Christmas tree set the house ablaze and why none of the three smoke detectors went off, Your Content has learned.

Sisters Virginia Thomas, 30, and 33 year old Rosalee McDonald, and eight of their 11 combined children were killed.

The cause of the fire remains unknown although authorities are investigating whether a Christmas tree sparked the flame.

Four smoke detectors were inside but, despite working back in May, did not sound the alarm when the fire started around 6.30am Wednesday.

Mayor Jim Kenney said it was ‘without a doubt one of the most tragic days in the city’s history,‘according to NBC News.

