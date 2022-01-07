Six former Biden health advisers urge him to change his pandemic strategy so the US learns to live with the virus as White House says remains intent on defeating COVID-19

President Biden should change his COVID strategy to accept a ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 rather than rather than keeping the nation on an emergency footing, according to six of his former health advisers, Your Content has learned.

Former Biden advisers on Thursday joined growing chorus suggesting pandemic strategy should be to learn to live with COVID virus as the ‘new normal’

- Advertisement -

They set out their views in the the Journal of the American Medical Association.

They called for better testing, surveillance, masking and ventilation.

Their strategy would place COVID within the constellation of endemic viruses.

But the White House insisted Biden’s,‘according to The New York Times.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]