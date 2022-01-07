Friday, January 7, 2022
Friday, January 7, 2022
    SpaceX begins 2022 with a bang! Elon Musk’s rocket company carries out its first successful launch of the new year as it sends 49 Starlink satellites into orbit despite criticisms of clogging up space
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    SpaceX has sent another 49 Starlink satellites into orbit, despite criticisms of the company that it is clogging up space with its equipment, Your Content has learned.

    Musk’s SpaceX launched its 35th lot of Starlink satellites on Thursday, January 6.

    Constellation is bringing internet connectivity to hard to reach and rural areas.

    The launch comes just days after high-profile criticism of Musk’s constellation.

    He was blasted over near-collisions between satellites and China’s space station,‘according to NewStral.

