Friday, January 7, 2022
    Teenage hockey player at private Connecticut high school dies after collapsing on the rink Another player smashed into him as he lay on the ice
    A Connecticut high school hockey player has died after collapsing on the rink during a game on Thursday night, Your Content has learned.

    The unnamed teenager was playing for St. Luke ‘s, a private school in New Canaan, Connecticut, on Thursday night.

    He collapsed on the ice during the game against Brunswick School.

    Another player smashed into him while he lay on the ice.

    The injured teen was taken to the hospital where he died last night,‘according to NBC News.

