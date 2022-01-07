A wealthy and well connected LA entrepreneur has become the latest target of the city’s home invader burglars, with both her house sitters bound with zip ties by the armed intruders, Your Content has learned.

The five million dollar home of 40 year old LA entrepreneur Florence Mirsky, the CEO of Koko Nuggz, was robbed at around 2a.m. on Thursday by three burglars.

They used tape to cover surveillance footage guarding the property and picked a lock to access the residence before zip tying up a housesitter and her friend.

The two victims said they were also held at gunpoint by the assailants, who were simultaneously taking unknown items of the property.

Mirsky was not staying at the property at the time but was notified an hour later.

Between 2015 and 2018, Mirksy dated famous eight time Granny winning producer Scott Storch, who previously worked with Beyoncé, Drake and Gunna.

Smash and grab crews have recently targeted at home robberies and retail stores around Los Angeles, as crime in the area soars,‘according to GRANTHSHALA News.

