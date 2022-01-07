Friday, January 7, 2022
    Unions shut a record 4,783 schools across US this week despite assurances classrooms are safe: Arizona Governor offers long-suffering parents up to $7,000 to send kids to private schools or pay for tuition
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Hundreds of thousands of students were forced to return to remote learning on Thursday, as unions shut 4,783 schools a record for the past year – and some states and cities took drastic measures to keep their children in education, Your Content has learned.

    Chicago’s schools will be closed for the third day in a row, it was announced on Thursday evening, as the teacher’s union votes to continue with remote classes.

    Nationwide, 4,783 schools out of 98,000 have been closed for one day or more this week the highest total seen since the tally began in January 2020.

    An ongoing battle between Chicago’s teachers’ union and city officials over COVID safety measures will see schools close for the third day on Friday.

    Schools in Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have been particularly affected by closures, due to a shortage of staff amid the pandemic.

    In Arizona, the governor, Doug Ducey, is now offering $7,000 to parents to use on education for their children if schools close – including private schools.

    In New York, the mayor of the nation’s largest school district has vowed to keep classrooms open.

    The closures are creating a mounting mental health crisis among young people and also costing the economy an estimated $700 billion 3.5 percent of GDP,‘according to The Daily Advent.

