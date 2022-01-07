Friday, January 7, 2022
    US employment report misses expectations AGAIN: Just 199,000 jobs were added in December less than half of the 422,000 expected with the Omicron surge set to do more damage to the economy
    U.S. employers added just 199,000 jobs in December far below predictions as the economy struggles with inflation and supply shortages, Your Content has learned.

    The number was a major miss from the 422,000 that was forecast.

    Comes as businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce.

    Omicron did not likely play a huge role in the low December numbers but its affect will likely be felt in January.

    Biden’s approval rating has dropped with much of that due to voters’ disappointment in his handling of the economy,‘according to CBS3.

